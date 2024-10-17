OHIO — Last week, Ohio saw a jump in its initial claim filings; however, this week the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported a rise in continued unemployment claims instead.

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, the Buckeye State reported 7,290 initial unemployment claims, 2,477 fewer than the week before. Of these, 819 were flagged for identity verification to avoid fraudulent behavior. Ohioans also filed 42,853 continued unemployment claims, an increase of 4,257.

In total, the state saw 50,143 claims filed.

The state’s unemployment rate in August was 4.5% compared to the national 4.2%. Ohio’s labor force participation rate was 62.3% for the same month, while the national rate was 62.7%.