President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday celebrated the news that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel was killed by Israeli forces.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the news that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel was killed by Israeli forces



Both leaders expressed hope that the death of the Hamas leader can bring about the end of the war and the release of hostages



Progress on a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages that the U.S., along with Egypt and Qatar, have been working to shore up for months has been in limbo over the last few weeks; American officials often cited Sinwar as a hurdle to getting a deal across the finish line



The war in Gaza has become a significant issue on the campaign trail as some in the Democratic Party have pushed back on the Biden administration’s support of Israel

In separate statements, both leaders expressed hope that the death of the Hamas leader can bring about the end of the more than yearlong war that has seen thousands on both sides killed and the release of the hostages taken by the terror group more than a year ago.

Speaking in Wisconsin on Thursday at a campaign event, Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, said that “justice has been served with Sinwar’s death,” and that the Hamas leader’s killing “gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza.”

“This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza and it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination,” Harris said.

“And it is time for the day after to begin without Hamas in power,” she added.

Progress on a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages that the U.S., along with Egypt and Qatar, have been working to shore up for months has been in limbo over the last few weeks. American officials often cited Sinwar as a hurdle to getting a deal across the finish line.

“To any terrorist who kills Americans, threatens the American people or threatens our troops or our interests, know this – we will always bring you to justice.”

In a statement issued by the White House, Biden called Sinwar’s killing “a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world.”

“He was the mastermind of the October 7th massacres, rapes, and kidnappings,” Biden said. “It was on his orders that Hamas terrorists invaded Israel to intentionally – and with unspeakable savagery – kill and massacre civilians, a Holocaust survivor, children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children.

“Over 1,200 people were killed on that day, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, including 46 Americans,” Biden added. “More than 250 were taken hostage, with 101 still missing. That number includes seven Americans, four of whom are believed to still be alive and held by Hamas terrorists. Sinwar is the man most responsible for this, and for so much of what followed.”

The president detailed that after Oct. 7, he directed the intelligence and Special Operations personnel to help track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders, which he credited with allowing Israel’s military to track and flush them out.

“Today, however, proves once again that no terrorists anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes,” Biden said. “To my Israeli friends, this is no doubt a day of relief and reminiscence, similar to the scenes witnessed throughout the United States after President Obama ordered the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Biden said he will be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders soon to offer his congratulations, as well as to discuss bringing Hamas-held hostages home “and for ending this war once and for all.”

Netanyahu said earlier Thursday that Israel “settled its account” with Sinwar, but added that “the task before us is not yet complete.” He did, however, offer immunity and safe passage to anyone in Hamas who surrendered their weapons and helped to facilitate the release of hostages.

Biden was en route to Germany on Thursday to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders were expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and other issues.

Harris was holding campaign events in Wisconsin, part of her “blue wall” swing as the 2024 election enters its final days. Harris was set to meet with students at University of Wisconsin schools and hold a rally; billionaire businessman and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban was set to be in attendance with her.

The war in Gaza has become a significant issue on the campaign trail as some in the Democratic Party have pushed back on the Biden administration’s support of Israel. Perhaps nowhere is that division more evident than in battleground Michigan, which has a large Arab-American population. The vice president is expected to be back campaigning in the state on Friday.

Harris was met by some pro-Palestinian protesters in Wisconsin on Thursday as well.

Other American political leaders celebrated Sinwar’s death on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish leader in U.S. history, said that “world is a much better place without” the Hamas leader.

“Let his death be a message to all who seek to terrorize Israel and the Jewish people,” Schumer said in a statement. “Sinwar in his beliefs and actions have caused so much pain to the Israeli and Palestinian people; and I pray that his elimination from the scene will clear a path to urgently and immediately bring home all the hostages – including the 7 Americans – and negotiate an end to hostilities that will ensure the security of the Israeli people and provide full humanitarian relief and a new path forward for the people of Gaza.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that “justice has once again been served,” praising the “brave men and women of the Israeli military.”

“Yahya Sinwar, the vile, disgusting person who orchestrated the October 7th massacre, is dead,” Johnson said. “Sinwar’s life was the embodiment of evil and marked by hatred for all that is good in the world. His death brings hope for all those who seek to live in freedom, and relief to Israelis he has sought to oppress.”

“Still, the death of this man is not the end of Israel’s fight for survival,” the Republican House Speaker added. “At this moment, with the bloodthirsty leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah now gone, the Biden-Harris Administration must now work in tandem with Israel to apply a maximum pressure campaign against the head of the snake: Iran.”