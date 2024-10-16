Not far from where George Washington crossed the Delaware River in the Revolutionary War, Vice President Kamala Harris will appear alongside several Republican former elected officials in Pennsylvania as part of a bipartisan appeal for unity.

Harris will be joined by former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is set to speak at Wednesday's event, alongside several other notable GOP officials. According to a senior Harris campaign official, former Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., Jim Greenwood, R-Pa., Mickey Edwards, R-Okla., Denver Riggleman, R-Va., Chris Shays, R-Conn., David Trott, R-Mich., former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former Trump aides and other Republicans are also expected to be in attendance.

The event comes just two weeks after her rally in Wisconsin with former Rep. Liz Cheney, and days after an event with Arizona Republicans where she pledged to create a bipartisan council of advisers. During her speech Wednesday, Harris is expected to speak about former President Donald Trump’s violation of his oath to the Constitution and his attempts to interfere with peaceful transfer of power on January 6, while calling for broad unity and her commitment to be a president for all, per a campaign official.

An official said she also plans to stress the risk a second Trump term poses for the country with his recent threats to turn the military against his fellow Americans, who he calls “the enemy from within,” and his previous call for the “termination” of the Constitution. At a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, Harris played clips of Trump’s comments for the audience.

“He considers anyone who doesn't support him or who will not bend to his will, an enemy of our country. It's a serious issue,” she told the crowd after the clip played. “He is saying that he would use the military to go after them.”

“We know who he would target because he has attacked them before: journalists whose stories he doesn't like, election officials who refused to cheat by filling extra votes and finding extra votes for him, judges who insist on following the law instead of bending to his will.”

Since she became the Democratic Party's standard bearer, the Harris campaign has been spreading a message of a big tent party, launching Republicans for Harris in August to try to reach more conservative voters who are looking for an alternative to Donald Trump. That same month, the campaign hired a full-time national Republican outreach director in Austin Weatherford – Kinzinger's former chief of staff – to try to reach moderate and independent voters, which the campaign sees as an important part of its strategy.

“The Vice President is bringing together voters from across the political spectrum by running a campaign about freedom, democracy, and opportunity. Our Republicans for Harris program is taking that unifying, inspiring message to anti-Trump Republicans, moderates, and independents,” said Weatherford in a statement to Spectrum News Tuesday following an endorsement by former GOP Rep. Joe Schwarz of Michigan.

Last month, former Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Greenwood -- the co-chair of Pennsylvania Republicans for Harris -- said that he is a lifelong Republican who supported every one of his party’s presidential nominees since Nixon, but could never bring himself to cast a ballot for Trump.

"It's not about who's a Republican, it's about who's qualified for office, and if it had been almost anyone else besides Donald Trump running in these last three presidential elections, if it was a Republican who was fit for office, that's probably where I would be,” Greenwood said of his decision to support Harris.

Bucks County, one of the so-called “collar counties” of the suburbs surrounding Philadelphia, is critical to winning Pennsylvania. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the county in 2016 by less than 2,000 votes, and President Biden carried the county in 2020 by 17,000 votes. In the 2024 Pennsylvania Republican primary, 157,000 voters cast their ballot for Nikki Haley over Trump even after she withdrew from the race, including nearly 12,000 in Bucks County.

With Biden winning Pennsylvania by less than 82,000 votes in 2020, the campaign sees fertile ground with these voters. The campaign has 10 offices in the collar counties, including 3 offices in Bucks County alone.