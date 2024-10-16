WISCONSIN — Halloween spending will reach close to $11.6 billion dollars this year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates.

That’s about 5% below 2023’s record-spending of $12.2 billion.

Jim Purvis owns a seasonal Halloween store in southeast Wisconsin called Halloween by Scary Jim. In his 13 years of operating the shop, he has seen a lot.

“I do it because I love Halloween...,” he said.

Over the past 20 years, Halloween spending has more than doubled, according to the NRF. The organization’s annual Halloween spending survey found that the average person is expected to spend more than $103 on Halloween this year. In 2005, that number was under $50.

Shoppers also started earlier in 2024. The NRF survey found 47% of consumers made Halloween purchases before October even started this year. That’s up from 45% in 2023. Five years ago, in 2019, it was 37%.

While business is strong, Purvis is not immune to inflation.

“I was into a little bit of a shock when we did our annual shopping at the Halloween Convention in Las Vegas, at the price increases that the vendors were charging the retail stores,” Purvis said. “It was at least 10% to 12% more than we were previously buying, and I lowered my margins so it was only like a 3% to 4% increase for the retail customer.”

Purvis said he’s passionate about making sure there’s a costume for every budget. He offers costumes for under $5 that didn’t sell during previous years.

“I saw a family of six kids, all with the same type of costume, and they are all $4.97, but they didn’t care. They were happy. Every one of those kids was happy they walked out of the store with a Halloween costume,” Purvis said.

The store’s local and personal touch is why Vincent Brabeck and his wife, Rachael, said they have been loyal customers for years. They said Halloween is their favorite holiday and is always a great opportunity to create lasting family memories.

“These are the memories you make and what you talk about and look back on every year,” said Vincent Brabeck.

Purvis is mostly retired, but said he keeps opening up Halloween by Scary Jim because he loves that this holiday offers a unique opportunity to escape reality for a bit and focus on fun.

“It’s a little bit of break pre-election, that always adds to some stress and confusion and the financial problems, and this is a good way to forget about that and push it down for a later date,” Purvis said.

For Scary Jim, it’s back to reality two days after Halloween, when he closes down for the season. Until then, he said he’ll make the most of every scare.