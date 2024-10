Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday will unveil his ticket's plans to improve the lives of rural voters, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks to cut into former President Donald Trump's support.

Trump carried rural voters by a nearly two-to-one margin in 2020, according to AP VoteCast

A major portion of the plan, unveiled by the Harris campaign on Tuesday morning, is devoted to expanding rural health care, specifically recruiting 10,000 health care professionals to work in rural and tribal areas by expanding scholarships and loan forgiveness programs and providing a grant program to train and fund rural community health workers.

The proposal also calls for the expansion of rural telehealth services by permanently extending Medicare coverage benefits and doubling funding for telehealth, cutting the number of so-called "ambulance deserts" -- areas where people live at least 25 minutes away from an ambulance -- in half, and working to keep independent pharmacies and rural hospitals open.

Other aspects of the plan include previously mentioned pillars of Harris' economic plan, including expanding the child tax credit and creating new tax credits for small businesses.

It marks a concerted effort by the Democratic campaign to make a dent in the historically Trump-leaning voting bloc in the closing three weeks before Election Day. Trump carried rural voters by a nearly two-to-one margin in 2020, according to AP VoteCast. In the closely contested race, both Democrats and Republicans are reaching out beyond their historic bases in hopes of winning over a sliver of voters that could ultimately prove decisive.

Walz is set to announce the plan during a stop in rural Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania, one of the marquee battlegrounds of the 2024 contest. He is also starring in a new radio ad for the campaign highlighting his roots in a small town of 400 people and his time coaching football, while attacking Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

"In a small town, you don't focus on the politics, you focus on taking care of your neighbors and minding your own damn business," Walz says in the ad, which the campaign said will air across more than 500 rural radio stations in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. "Now Donald Trump and JD Vance, they don't think like us. They're in it for themselves."

The Harris-Walz plan calls on Congress to permanently extend telemedicine coverage under Medicare, a pandemic-era benefit that helped millions access care that is set to expire at the end of 2024. They are also calling for grants to support volunteer EMS programs to cut in half the number of Americans living more than 25 minutes away from an ambulance.

It also urges Congress to restore the Affordable Connectivity Program, a program launched by President Joe Biden that expired in June that provided up to $30 off home internet bills, and for lawmakers to require equipment manufacturers to grant farmers the right to repair their products.