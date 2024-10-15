Two new grant programs have been announced by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to offer financial support for beginning farmers and socially and economically disadvantaged farmers.

“Access to capital is one of the largest barriers to the start-up and success of new and beginning farms,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball in a press release.

The average age of farmers in New York is 56.7 and there are only about 6,300 producers under the age of 34, according to the USDA’s Census of Agriculture. Of the approximately 57,500 producers in the state, about 900 of them identify as a race other than white.

These programs will offer funding to people who are less likely to enter or succeed in the industry due to lack of capital, experience and other resources or social and economic discrimination to help with purchasing land, structures, livestock and equipment. Additionally, the funding can be put toward training staff and creating marketing campaigns to expand the farms’ customer reach.

“Agriculture is a challenging business to get into. Some say if you aren’t born into it you can’t get into it. It is certainly a difficult challenge,” said Dave Grusenmeyer, executive director of the New York Farm Viability Institute.

The Beginning Farmer Grant Program offers grants for producers that have been in business for less than 10 years or are startups. The funding, which totals $850,000, will be administered by the New York Farm Viability Institute with awards ranging from $5,000 to $250,000.

The Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust will administer $3.4 million in funding for the socially and economically disadvantaged farmers in increments of $5,000 to $250,000.

“It is imperative we provide socially and economically disadvantaged farmers with the support they need to bless this land with their hands and fill our plates with nourishment,” said Christine Hutchinson, the black land stewardship cultivation co-director of NEFOC.