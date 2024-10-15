HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Piles of debris can be seen all over Anna Maria Island following hurricanes Helene and Milton, and while crews have been working hard to remove it, business owners in Holmes Beach were told by the city that commercial debris must be taken care of on their own.

“Honestly, it feels like a bit of a gut punch,” said Sara Annis, who owns Island Vacation Properties, which oversees about 180 properties on the island.

Annis says she's had to pay out of pocket to rent several dumpsters and hire a crew to claw away at the large piles of debris after her company's entire office was flooded.

“As of right now, we’re at about $1,000. I think it’s going to be around $1,500 or $2,000 by the time we’re done getting rid of all the debris,” she said. “It’s frustrating. Down here, we’ve got drywall, and the rest of our office furniture.”

Now, at the end of their busy season, she's worried about these extra costs adding up.

“After knowing that the rest of our rental season is done due to the 45-day moratorium, which I understand—it’s necessary—it’s hard," said Annis. "We’re in the slow season now, with no income, and I’m worried about keeping my staff on payroll."

Despite all that, Annis is relieved to see the debris removed because of the potential hazards it poses.

“We can’t clean anything until we get all this stuff out of here,” she said.

For any business looking for help, Small Business Administration representatives will be at Rocky Bluffs Library in Ellenton from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.