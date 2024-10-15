Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are teaming up for a campaign appearance together in North Carolina on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign confirmed to Spectrum News.

The Democratic nominee for vice president and the 42nd president will campaign together in Durham on Thursday as the state kicks off early voting.

Walz will also hold an event in Winston-Salem on Thursday, while Clinton is set to kick off four days of campaigning in the state, making numerous stops in eastern North Carolina, per the Democratic campaign.

Both men have kept a busy schedule in recent days as Election Day rapidly approaches. Walz embarked on a swing through western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, unveiling the Harris campaign's proposals for rural voters in an effort to chip away at former President Donald Trump's advantage with the bloc, one day after making stops in Green Bay and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Clinton, meanwhile, stumped for Harris in Georgia, a state he won in 1992 that didn't go for a Democrat again until Joe Biden in 2020. Like Walz, Clinton has been stumping in rural areas with more intimate events, speaking at a church service in Albany, attending a fish fry in Fort Valley and rallying supporters in Columbus -- and surprising employees at a McDonald's, a fast food establishment he has a well-known proclivity for.

Harris and Trump have both focused on North Carolina, a state that hasn't gone for Democrats since Barack Obama in 2008, but gave the Republican his narrowest margin of victory of any state in 2020. Trump narrowly clinched the Tar Heel state over Biden by about 75,000 votes.

The Harris campaign has devoted significant resources to flipping the state, and both candidates have visited the state repeatedly in recent weeks.

Harris visited the state as recently as this past weekend, packing boxes for victims of Hurricane Helene, meeting with Black leaders on Saturday and attending a church service and a rally on Sunday. She also visited the state to survey storm damage from Helene earlier this month, and chose the state for her first rally after her debate against Trump last month and to unveil her economic policy proposals in August. Harris has also made embattled North Carolina Lt. Gov Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, a central focus with an ad campaign tying him to Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, is set to be in Concord, North Carolina, next week for a meeting of faith leaders with his son, Eric, and Dr. Ben Carson, his 2016 primary rival-turned-Housing and Urban Development Secretary. His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is set to hold a campaign rally in Wilmington this week.