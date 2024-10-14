HONOLULU — Young Brothers recently christened two new barges with the goal to enhance reliability of interisland shipping. “Kalohi” and “Nāulu” will begin service in December 2024 increasing cargo capacity while offering advanced technology for safer, more efficient loading and unloading.

The 286-foot “Kalohi” is designed to serve smaller ports such as Kaunakakai on Molokai and Kaumalapau on Lanai. The 365-foot “Nāulu” has the largest cargo capacity in Young Brothers’ fleet that allows the transportation of more cargo during peak periods. Both feature advanced ballast technology for stability in challenging ocean conditions and multiple cargo ramps improving efficiency in loading and unloading.

“The addition of these state-of-the-art vessels — the first new barges in nearly 20 years — is a major step forward in modernizing Young Brothers’ fleet and ensures we are well-positioned to deliver the frequent and reliable interisland shipping service to power Hawaii’s economy and connect our island communities,” said Young Brothers President Jay Ana in a news release.

The name “Kalohi” is inspired by the channel linking Lanai and Molokai and comes from “lohi,” short for “alohi,” meaning sparkle or shine.

“As the only water carrier serving Lanai and Molokai, Young Brothers has a critical kuleana to these communities,” said Ana. “This investment in ‘Kalohi’ reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the capacity and resiliency of our services moving what matters most for Lanai and Molokai.”

Named for a sea breeze and rain in Kawaihae on Hawaii Island, “Nāulu” literally means a sudden rain shower that quickly passes. The barge will make its homeport in Kawaihae and will serve the company’s four larger ports.

Washington-based naval architecture firm Hockema Group custom designed the vessels that were built by Conrad Shipyard, a leader in ship construction for commercial businesses and the U.S. government.