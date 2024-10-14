BUFFALO, N.Y. — When was the last time you mailed a letter or card? What about the last time you got one? There’s certainly a nostalgia to it. It turns out that younger generations are embracing that feeling and using it for successful business opportunities.
Nick Spitzman, the general manager of stamps.com, shared a study they’ve come out with.
They commissioned a survey of 500 consumers to find out the value of traditional mail, and the survey said:
- Nearly two-thirds or 65% of Americans send physical mail between 1-5 times a month. They found that 34% mailed something just last week
- Gen Z is on board embracing mail, with 48% of Gen Z sending letters or packages 1-2 times a month
- Businesses rely on mail with 36% of surveyed businesses mailing weekly, proving that it’s still crucial for their operations
So, what’s behind this enduring love for physical mail? The survey uncovered some key reasons:
- 37% of respondents appreciating the personal touch of physical mail, especially Gen X at 41%
- 31% of Americans valuing the security and trustworthiness of physical mail
- 35% of people like the ability to track their mail and packages. This preference was most pronounced among older generations, with 40% of Baby Boomers citing “tracking” as a top priority
But, challenges were uncovered as well:
- Cost is a concern with 43% of people saying high costs around postage are their biggest frustration with mailing
- Time is of the essence, especially for younger generations. Forty-four percent of Gen Z find the time it takes to mail – like waiting in line or dropping off parcels – to be their biggest pain point