BUFFALO, N.Y. — When was the last time you mailed a letter or card? What about the last time you got one? There’s certainly a nostalgia to it. It turns out that younger generations are embracing that feeling and using it for successful business opportunities.

Nick Spitzman, the general manager of stamps.com, shared a study they’ve come out with.

What You Need To Know Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Americans send physical mail between 1-5 times a month





48% of Gen Z sends letters or packages 1-2 times a month





37% of respondents appreciate the personal touch of physical mail

They commissioned a survey of 500 consumers to find out the value of traditional mail, and the survey said:

Nearly two-thirds or 65% of Americans send physical mail between 1-5 times a month. They found that 34% mailed something just last week

Gen Z is on board embracing mail, with 48% of Gen Z sending letters or packages 1-2 times a month

Businesses rely on mail with 36% of surveyed businesses mailing weekly, proving that it’s still crucial for their operations

So, what’s behind this enduring love for physical mail? The survey uncovered some key reasons:

37% of respondents appreciating the personal touch of physical mail, especially Gen X at 41%

31% of Americans valuing the security and trustworthiness of physical mail

35% of people like the ability to track their mail and packages. This preference was most pronounced among older generations, with 40% of Baby Boomers citing “tracking” as a top priority

