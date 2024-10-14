In her remarks in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Monday night, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take aim at former President Donald Trump's comments in an interview Sunday calling for the National Guard or U.S. military to be deployed on Election Day to handle “the enemy from within," according to a senior campaign official.

“We have some very bad people,” Trump told "Fox News Sunday," citing “radical left lunatics” and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led Trump’s first impeachment trial, calling them worse than migrants who are “destroying our country” or foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.

“We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they're the big – and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen," the Republican nominee added.

According to a senior Harris campaign official, Harris is expected to warn of the risks that a second Trump term would pose, pointing to his comments referring to his fellow Americans as "the enemy within" – and launching a new campaign ad titled "Enemy Within," which juxtaposes his comments from recent rallies using such rhetoric with comments from former Trump administration aides Olivia Troye and Kevin Carroll expressing concern about the former president's return to the Oval Office.

"A second term would be worse," Carroll says in the ad. "There will be no one to stop his worst instincts. Unchecked power, no guardrails. If we elect Trump again, we're in terrible danger."

Harris' campaign previously said the former president’s comments are the latest in a trend that suggests he’ll seek to wield unprecedented power if elected.

“Donald Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries, and he is saying he would use the military against them,” Ian Sams, a senior campaign adviser, said in a statement. “Taken with his vow to be a dictator on ‘day one,’ calls for the ‘termination’ of the Constitution, and plans to surround himself with sycophants who will give him unchecked, unprecedented power if he returns to office, this should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security. What Donald Trump is promising is dangerous, and returning him to office is simply a risk Americans cannot afford.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, also took aim at Trump's comments at an event in Wisconsin.

“Donald Trump over the weekend was talking about using the U.S. Army against people who disagree with him,” Walz told students. “Just so you’re clear about that, that’s you, that’s what he’s talking about. This is not some mythical thing out there.”

“I tell you that because we need to whip his butt and put this guy behind us,” he said.

Harris on Monday night will highlight Trump's rhetoric, including warning of Trump's threats to jail his adversaries, and plans to show Pennsylvanians the reality of what the former president's rallies are like, echoing comments from her "60 Minutes" interview and last month's presidential debate urging Americans to watch his campaign events.

Both candidates were set to campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday, highlighting the importance of the Keystone State and its 19 electoral votes to both campaigns. Trump is set to hold a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, less than 20 miles north of Philadelphia.

Erie, located in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania, is a key city in a bellwether county. Erie County is one of two that voted for Barack Obama twice, then Donald Trump, and then Joe Biden, and has picked the winner in nearly every statewide election for almost two decades.

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon, Taylor Popielarz and Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.