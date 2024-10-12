LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services is over capacity and has been overcrowded for more than three years.

There is no shortage of animals waiting for a forever home. Stephanie Jackson, LMAS public information officer, said between animals in foster homes and at the shelter, there are more than 900 dogs and cats in need of an owner.

“We're taking in a lot more pets than are leaving," Jackson said.

There are several reasons for the overload of animals, she said.

“A lot of that has to do with overpopulation and people not spaying and neutering their pets, people not properly identifying their pets with microchips, pet tags with collars, people not containing their pets properly," Jackson said.

Chiara Malone, who found an injured dog on the side of the street near Chickasaw Park and took it into LMAS for treatment, said she loves animals and couldn't just drive by knowing one was hurt.

“I can tell that he had a broken leg; it was sad because the collar that he had was kind of embedded in his neck," Malone said. "You can kind of see a large, gaping wound, and I just felt the need to stay with him. Like, I could not leave that dog.”

Malone said there is a problem with people dumping unwanted pets in the park

“Let's not continue to get pets if we're not willing and able to take care of them because they are like children and it's not fair," she said.

Jackson emphasized the importance of microchips for pets so they can get back home safe and sound, in addition to spaying and neutering.

“This is definitely a community problem with our overpopulation here at the shelter, and we can't continue at this rate without our community assistance," she said.

There are numerous ways to help, including volunteering, fostering and adopting.