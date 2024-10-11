Restaurants are a big part of the community in western North Carolina, and many have not been able to open after Helene devastated the area. State officials are working to help restaurants reopen so they can feed their communities in a time of crisis.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering an Emergency Operations Plan to help dozens of restaurants.

“Restaurants are deeply rooted in the communities they serve, and we are working closely with businesses and local health departments to get them back open safely as soon as possible,” NCDHHS State Environmental Health Director Larry Michael said.

NCDHHS will help restaurants reopen while they continue to repair and rebuild. Restaurants in western North Carolina that do not have power, drinking water or wastewater treatment can apply to reopen through the plan.

As of Wednesday, NCDHHS approved more than 70 restaurants to reopen under the plan. Restaurants may also choose to offer a simplified menu or pivot to take-out orders only. Portable toilets will also be available under the plan. Water must come from a safe source, NCDHHS said.

A majority of food establishments are open in the counties of Ashe, Catawba, Jackson, Lincoln, Watauga and Wilkes, according to NCDHHS.

Related article: How Waffle House helps Southerners — and FEMA — judge a storm's severity