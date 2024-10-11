Fox News will hold a town hall with former President Donald Trump next week focused specifically on issues impacting women, a voting bloc that polls show he has struggled to reach.

The network announced the one-hour town hall event in a press release on Friday.

The event will be held in Cumming, Georgia, a key battleground state, and will be moderated by Fox News host Harris Faulkner. It will be pre-taped on Tuesday before airing on Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST. The audience will be made up entirely of women and will hit on issues such as the economy, abortion, immigration and health care, the network said, pointing to a poll it conducted in September showing those topics high on the list of ones women care about.

"Women constitute the largest group of registered and active voters in the United States, so it is paramount that female voters understand where the presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them most," Faulkner said in a release. "I am looking forward to providing our viewers with an opportunity to learn more about where former President Trump stands on these topics."

Polls show Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, holds a sizable edge with female voters heading into the November election. An NBC News poll in September found the vice president with a more than 20 percentage-point lead among the voting bloc.

Fox News noted it has offered to host Harris for town hall “multiple times” since she became the Democratic presidential nominee and the invitation still stands.

The news comes one day after CNN invited Harris and Trump for separate town hall events in lieu of a Oct. 23 debate between the two that the network initially offered. Harris quickly accepted the network's offer. Trump has not yet responded to the invitation, nor has he responded to a request from Spectrum News about the event.

Fox also recently invited both candidates to debate in late October. But in a post on his social media platform on Wednesday night, Trump said that "THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH," claiming that he won both the debate against Harris last month and a CNN-hosted debate against then-Democratic nominee President Joe Biden in June, which precipitated the incumbent's exit from the race following a shaky performance.

"The problem with another debate is that it's just too late, voting has already started," Trump said last month in declining the CNN debate, blaming Harris for "turning down" an invitation to debate with Trump on Fox News. "But now she wants to do a debate right before the election."

Trump and Biden's final debate of the 2020 election cycle took place on Oct. 22. Their first debate didn't happen until Sept. 29.

Harris' campaign has admonished Trump for not agreeing to another debate, calling his stance on Thursday “a disservice to the American people.”