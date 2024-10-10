Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, for a rally, his campaign announced earlier this week.

Trump's visit comes after the Republican nominee has pushed false and misleading narratives about a Venezuelan criminal gang, Tren de Aragua, taking over the city roughly 10 miles east of Denver, another effort to paint Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden as soft on crime and weak on immigration.

"You look at Aurora in Colorado," Trump said in his first and only debate against Harris last month. "They are taking over the towns. They're taking over buildings. They're going in violently."

The campaign's announcement of Trump's event calls Aurora a "war zone." But city officials have painted a different picture, repeatedly pushing back on Trump's claims.

"We are not, by any means, overtaken by Venezuelan gangs," Aurora police chief Todd Chamberlain said last month. Much like other cities across the country, the crime rate in Aurora, Colorado, is on the decline.

The matter that brought the Denver suburb to Trump’s attention occurred in August in a single block of the city, in an apartment complex housing Venezuelan migrants.

It was then that video surfaced of heavily armed men going door to door in the complex, where the New York-based owners claimed a Venezuelan gang was extorting rent from tenants. Someone was shot and killed outside the complex around the time the video was recorded, police said.

Now, two months later, authorities say they have identified six suspects and arrested one. Tenants of the building say police check in regularly and that the area is safe.

Multiple studies show immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans. But Aurora also is an example of how Trump has been able to use real but isolated episodes of migrant violence to tar an entire population. He uses those examples to paint a picture of a country in chaos due to what he regularly calls an immigrant “invasion.”

“Do you see what they’re doing in Colorado? They’re taking over,” Trump, who often warns of “migrant crime,” said of Venezuelan gang members during a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. “They’re taking over real estate. They become real estate developers from Venezuela. They have equipment that our military doesn’t have.”

His comments are similar to debunked claims he made about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Trump said last month that he would visit Springfield and Aurora "in the next two weeks."

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican who has criticized Trump when he was a member of Congress, said that he welcomes Trump's visit as an opportunity to demonstrate what's really going on in the city.

"Former President Trump’s visit to Aurora is an opportunity to show him and the nation that Aurora is a considerably safe city — not a city overrun by Venezuelan gangs," he said. "The reality is that the concerns about Venezuelan gang activity have been grossly exaggerated."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made similar comments, telling a local ABC affiliate: "If former President Trump does visit, he will find the city of Aurora is a strong, vibrant, and diverse city of more than 400,000 hardworking Coloradans and a wonderful place to live, run a business, raise a family, and retire."

"The reality is, Donald Trump continues to tell economically damaging and hurtful lies about Aurora," Polis said in a statement to the local ABC affiliate.

Trump, who has made immigration central to his White House bid, has pledged to carry out "the largest" mass deportation effort "in the history of our country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.