APPLETON, Wis. — On a warm fall afternoon, officer Taylor Justice was offering a watchful eye on the streets around several Appleton schools just as classes were letting out for the day.

“With school back in session for about a month, a lot of times people call in about traffic complaints for speeding through school zones,” he said. “Just the sheer presence of a squad car rolling through a school zone might get those people to slow down, take their eyes off their cellphone and double check those sidewalks as kids are crossing.”

Justice has been with the department for six years.

“A lot of times people don’t call us on their good days,” he said. “If we can leave on a positive note walking away from that, if that person is saying, ‘Thank you,’ even on a traffic stop — it could be a citation or a warning — but when that person says thank you and they appreciate what we do, that’s a huge thing for me.”

Meghan Cash, the department’s public information officer, said it is seeking candidates for open patrol officer positions.

“That’s that front line ability to connect with our community on a pretty deep level on a daily basis,” she said. “For us, it’s finding that unique candidate who is looking to be community service-minded, getting out there and helping keep our community safe.”

Cash said people with a variety of career backgrounds outside of law enforcement are encouraged to look at the career as a possibility.

“Obviously, there are standards that people have to meet required by the state,” she said. “Beyond that, we’re looking for people who want to be involved in their community, try to solve those problems upstream, and allow us to attack issues that are happening not only from a safety aspect but also from a problem-solving community policing aspect.”

Justice said there are a key attributes that make for potential police officers with the department.

“As long as you have the personable people skills and you’re willing to learn, adapt, and if you can talk to somebody, I really think anybody can learn this job and do it well,” he said.

Careers with the Appleton Police Department can be found, here.