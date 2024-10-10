SLINGER, Wis. — The calendar may say October, but the team at Little Switzerland is already thinking ahead to the snowy season.

The popular ski hill is preparing to hire around 100 workers for the upcoming winter season. While the start date is weather dependent — usually late November — it is looking to fill the positions now.

Megan Dobner is the human resources specialist at Little Switzerland. She said it has roles for all types of people and interests.

“We are looking to hire all of our positions, whether inside or outside. Some of our inside positions are food and beverage service, our ticketing and retail portion of the business, and also rentals,” said Dobner.

Most positions don’t require knowledge of skiing or snowboarding. However, if that is your forte, it’s also hiring instructors.

While the company has a lot of people to hire, Dobner said her job is made easier because of the time of year. There is less competition for seasonal talent in winter compared to the summer.

“We have a lot of high school students that work for us, so it seems like sports are more busy in fall and spring, so high school students are more available. Also, people that work at golf courses, this is a perfect winter opportunity as well,” said Dobner.

Little Switzerland is hosting several upcoming job fairs, including on Oct. 20 and 21. To learn more about its hiring events and available jobs, you can visit its hiring website.