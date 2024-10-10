COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Italian Festival will be taking place this weekend at the St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church.

What You Need To Know The Italian market Carfagna's has been with the Columbus Italian Festival since its inception in 1980



Carfagna's makes a special Italian Festival sausage for the Columbus Italian Festival



The Columbus Italian Festival is Oct. 11-13

It’s a festival known for its rich history and food. One local Italian market has been a staple of the festival since its inception in 1980. Making his famous Italian festival sausage for the Columbus Italian Festival, Salvatore Carfagna—the general manager at Carfagna's—is continuing his family’s legacy.

“We decided to make a specific blend for the festival, a both mixture of sweet and hot," Carfagna said. "So it's kind of a medium blend sausage. And that that sausage was Italian festival sausage."

Carfagna’s long history with the Columbus Italian Festival began in 1980, when the festival was created.

“My dad and my uncle were a part of creating the festival and a part of that initial board that was putting the festival together,” Carfagna said.

Salvatore Carfagna has been the general manager of Carfagna’s for three years, but he said he’s been working for the family business ever since he could use a broom.

“Helping my dad stock when I was a young kid and coming in and just being with him and being with the family and helping them out however I could," Carfagna said. "Me being, you know, a little kid."

And while the Italian festival means a lot to Carfagna’s, the feeling is mutual with festival officials realizing they wouldn’t be where they are today without its staple.

“Carfagna's has been the anchor of the festival for sure," said Landa Brunetto, the director of communications for the festival. "They have donated so much product and that lets us sell the product. They're so humble, and they're so kind."

And Carfagna says that kindness goes beyond the contributions his team makes to the festival. He says they’ve long found ways to give back to St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, the place the festival has called home since 1980.

“All of the the pasta and the meatballs and the sauce that we give to the church so that they can have a spaghetti dinner that all those proceeds go back to the church to help that parish at St. John the Baptist Church,” said Carfagna.

Faith, family, friends and food; according to the Carfagnas, the Columbus Italian Festival epitomizes what Italian culture is all about. The Italian festival runs through Sunday.

If you want attend the festival you can visit their website to purchase tickets.