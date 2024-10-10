In light of former President Donald Trump continuing to decline another opportunity to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN announced that instead of the Oct. 23 debate it initially offered, it will instead invite both candidates for separate town hall events.

“We continue to believe the American people would benefit from hearing more from the two major candidates for President of the United States and so CNN has extended invitations to both Vice President Harris and President Trump’s campaigns to participate in separate CNN Town Halls on October 23,” the network said in a statement on Thursday.

The network said the town halls would take place live in Pennsylvania in front of an “audience of persuadable and undecided voters” in the key battleground state.

Harris’ campaign quickly accepted the invitation, saying that Trump’s refusal to again debate the Democratic nominee “is a disservice to the American people.”

“They deserve to see the candidates side-by-side one more time before casting their ballots for one last look at their vastly different visions for America,” said Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon in a statement, charging that Trump’s decision to pull out of an agreed-upon interview with “60 Minutes” while continuing to take part in interviews with conservative media is an effort to “cocoon himself in safe spaces.”

“Trump may want to hide from the voters, but Vice President Harris welcomes the opportunity to share her vision for a New Way Forward for the country. She is happy to accept CNN’s invitation for a live, televised town hall on October 23 in Pennsylvania.”

Spectrum News has reached out to Trump's campaign for comment. CNN invited both candidates to debate last month; Harris accepted quickly, but Trump declined. The network set a Thursday deadline for both candidates to agree to the debate.

The announcement from CNN comes one day after Fox News invited both candidates to debate in late October. But in a post on his social media platform on Wednesday night, Trump said that "THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH," claiming that he won both the debate against Harris last month and a CNN-hosted debate against then-Democratic nominee President Joe Biden in June, which precipitated the incumbent's exit from the race following a shaky performance.

"The problem with another debate is that it's just too late, voting has already started," Trump said last month in declining the CNN debate, blaming Harris for "turning down" an invitation to debate with Trump on Fox News. "But now she wants to do a debate right before the election."

Trump and Biden's final debate of the 2020 election cycle took place on Oct. 22. Their first debate didn't happen until Sept. 29.

Spanish-language network Univision is airing a town hall with Harris from Las Vegas on Thursday; Trump's is set for next week.