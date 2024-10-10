CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nonprofit organizations rely heavily on grants for survival, but securing that funding can be a challenge. One Ohio nonprofit recently started a new business series to help bridge the gap in access.

What You Need To Know Nzingha Byrd owns Sweet Sistah Splash in downtown Cincinnati



The nonprofit recently started their Grants 101 series, teaching nonprofits the ins and outs of the grant writing process



Byrd has been able to secure more than $300,000 dollars for local nonprofits

Nzingha Byrd owns Sweet Sistah Splash (S3) in downtown Cincinnati. S3 has called downtown home for the past 12 years.

“We have 50 to 100 and maybe even more business featured on ourselves,” Byrd.

The space caters to the mind, body, and spirit, but Byrd said you shouldn’t take it at face value.

“When we got into this space, I thought that we would be more of a boutique than we are now. Our community events and programs are really what the community gravitated towards,” she said.

To keep up with the demand for their services, S3 had to expand their operation. They acquired additional space over the years, allowing them to open their Culture & Wellness Center. That space houses several of their nonprofit services and other programming, including The Cincinnati Young Entrepreneur and AFRO Art programs.

One of their fastest growing programs is Grants 101. The course teaches business owners the ins and outs of the grant writing process.

“What’s your mission? Have you completed a budget? How much is it going to take you to execute your project? When you go in to write a grant, these are the questions they’re going to ask,” Byrd said.

Yet, competition is stiff. Nationally, only about 1 in 10 grant proposals are accepted, according to Professional Grant Writer.

That’s why Byrd told Spectrum News that bringing her more than two decades of nonprofit experience to the table was important to help individuals gain access to that crucial funding.

“Begin to do the work that you are going to propose in your grant so that you can have real data and real experience to add to your application,” she said.

Below is a graph of grant awards from the US Department of Health and Human Services by state for Fiscal Year 2024 with data from TAGGS. Ohio was within the Top 5 states, awarding more than $29 billion.

So if there’s a question of availability, Byrd assured that the money is out there.

“Even over the last three years, by millions of dollars, the funding that has gone into Ohio’s art scene has just been expanding in an expounding way,” she said.

Currently, Byrd has been able to secure over $300,000 in grant funding for local nonprofit organizations and her work doesn’t stop there.

The Grants 101 course also provides information on how to obtain your 501c3 status, business registration, and provides attendees with an exclusive list of grants to apply for.

The next Grants 101 session is scheduled for November.