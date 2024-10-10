OHIO — Ohio saw a significant jump in initial unemployment claims at the start of October, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were 9,767 initial unemployment claims filed, 4,556 more than the previous week. Of these claims, 1,014 were flagged for identity verification to avoid fraudulent filings.

There was a drop in continued unemployment claims down to 38,596, a drop of 929.

In total, Ohio saw 48,363 claims filed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

The state's unemployment rate in August was 4.5% compared to the national rate of 4.2% For the same month, the labor participation was 62.3% compared to the national rate of 62.7%