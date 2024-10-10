WORCESTER, Mass. - While loud, the sound of monster trucks is music to the ears of Bri's Sweet Treats. For founder Briana Azier, it's a checkmark on her list of career aspirations.

"It's actually been a long-time goal to get here at the DCU Center," Azier said. "We finally made it happen."

What started as a dream in Azier's kitchen is now adding a hint of sweetness to events at Worcester's largest arena.

Bri's Sweet Treats opened their first location in 2023 at the Worcester Public Market. After engraining themselves into the community, Azier says her expansion to the 14,000 seat arena comes at a great time.

"It doesn't hurt," she joked. "I just read an article in the national candy association that chocolate is at an all-time high. People are still spending their extra money on it."

Azier now has the option to open her stand at any DCU Center event. With a few under her belt, she says she's already been busy.

One of her secrets to success: free samples.

"People say they eat with their eyes, which they do, which is why I have all those beautiful pictures," she said. "But first and foremost, you eat with your mouth. So, once you see it and taste it, when you're walking around, you're going to come back and buy the thing that's lingering in your mouth."

Azier refuses to use the word failures. She prefers obstacles, something she says she's familiar with as a small business owner. Her advice to fellow entrepreneurs:

"Don't do it alone," Azier said. "Seek help. There's plenty of resources out there for you."