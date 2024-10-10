Bill Clinton is heading back to familiar ground: the campaign trail.

The former president is set to stump for Vice President Kamala Harris in key battleground states next week, the Democrat’s campaign confirmed to Spectrum News.

The news was first reported by CNN, which said that Clinton will look to appeal to rural voters, making stops at local fairs and porch rallies that attract hundreds of voters at a time rather than large-scale rallies



Clinton is set to stump in Georgia on Sunday and Monday, CNN reported, with a bus tour in North Carolina to follow if recovery from Hurricane Helene allows



Former President Barack Obama is also set to campaign for the vice president in the waning weeks of the election, starting in Pittsburgh on Thursday night

“I think that it's really important that we get every trusted messenger that communities in these battleground states are looking towards when they're making that voting decision,” Harris campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Spectrum News on Thursday.

Beyond Clinton’s appearances, the Harris campaign has sought to woo rural voters — a voting bloc that has slipped away from Democrats in recent elections — in a number of other ways, launching ads targeting the group and dispatching Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, to rural parts of swing states.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been barnstorming rural parts of the state he represents as of late on behalf of Harris to try to blunt Republicans’ edge in those traditionally red areas. He employed a similar strategy during his successful U.S. Senate run two years ago.

When asked by Spectrum News if Clinton will campaign for Harris in Arizona — his 1996 victory in the state was the last for Democrats until Joe Biden won it in 2020 — Munoz said to “stay tuned.”

“We know that the former president is someone that's incredibly popular in Arizona,” he said.

Bill Clinton spoke on behalf of Harris during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago over the summer, making the case that Trump is only out for himself.

“Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race who has the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will and, yes, the sheer joy to get something done,” Clinton said. “What does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself, right? So the next time you hear him, don't count the lies. Count the ‘I’s.’”

“Do you want to build a strong economy from the bottom up and the middle out?” Clinton asked. “Or do you want to spend the next four years talking about crowd size?”

