More funding is on its way to support semiconductor manufacturing in New York state.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and Edwards Vacuum in Genesee County have agreed to terms that will provide $18 million in funding for its new plant there.

The money comes from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Earlier this year, the company broke ground at the site of its new facility at the county's Science Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP.

“This investment will ensure an essential part of the semiconductor supply chain – that will be surging in demand – is made right here in Genesee County. I am proud to announce my CHIPS & Science Law is investing $18 million in Edwards Vacuum’s expansion in Western New York, creating the first dry pump vacuum manufacturing facility of its kind in America,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “From Micron to GlobalFoundries, all the major semiconductor companies in New York and across America need vacuum technology for their chip fabs, that only Edwards will make in the USA. A historic $300+ million manufacturing facility like this, with over 600 good-paying jobs, was only a dream a few years ago. But I urged Edwards Vacuum to expand in Western NY because I knew this region had the potential to become the beating heart of America’s semiconductor supply chain.”

Plans to build the facility were announced two years ago.

The facility will produce dry vacuum pumps, a key part needed for semiconductor production.

It's expected to create about 600 jobs.