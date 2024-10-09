MADISON, Wis. — The 9th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is nearing its end.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced the top four products that will advance to the finals on Wednesday.
Here are the final four items:
- Military Medals and Insignia made by Medalcraft Mint, Inc. (Green Bay): These medals have been worn by military men and women and have been minted at the Medalcraft Mint, Inc. facility
- Jolly Good Soda made by Krier Foods (Random Lake): The Jolly Good Soda has been around since 1966 and is made in several flavors, such as Root Beer, Blue Raspberry and others
- Revo made by Vulture Systems, LLC (Menomonee Falls): This one-of-its-kind sensor on the market can be mounted on tip-up flags and can monitor the t-bar of the tip-up for spinning
- X739 Signature Series Lawn Tractor made by John Deere (Horicon): This tractor model has 4-wheel steering that allows its rider to trim a 12-inch or larger diameter tree without repositioning the tractor. It also allows more efficiency for moving the inside of turns
Over the years, there have been more than a thousand products nominated for the Coolest Thing contest. This year, there were 130 products nominated. There were three rounds of voting with around 130,000 votes to get to this point, according to officials.
The final round of voting takes place starting on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. People can vote once per day, per device for a full week until noon on Oct. 17. Officials said the winner will be announced in Madison at WMC’s Business Day on that same Thursday. You can vote, here.
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin context aims to highlight the state’s billion-dollar manufacturing industry. It also aims to highlight opportunities within that work sector. Last year, the Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers made by Plexus Corp won the contest.