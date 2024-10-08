Walgreens confirms another store is closing in Rochester, this time in the Stutson Bridge Plaza.
A company official says the 101 Pattonwood Drive location will shut down on Nov. 13.
"We've reached a point where the current pharmacy model is not sustainable and the challenges in our operating environment require that we approach the market differently," Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman said in a statement. "We are making substantial changes to our store footprint, closing stores based on profitability including this store in Rochester which are not able cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs."
Walgreens says it intends to offer impacted team members new roles at other locations.
The announced closure comes on the heels of a separate Walgreens closure announcement in the Bulls Head neighborhood, sparking pushback from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.
That one is set to shut down on Nov. 12th.