Baxter’s North Cove manufacturing site has resumed shipping some of its finished products following a temporary hold last week caused by Hurricane Helene, the company announced Monday.

What You Need To Know Baxter's North Cove manufacturing site in western North Carolina, a major producer of IV fluids and other products used by hospitals and patients, was shutdown due to impacts from Hurricane Helene



The company said it has started shipping some finished products from the site that were not impacted by the storm, and is inspecting other finished goods onsite



Baxter's other plants across the globe are ramping up production to help limit the impact on U.S. supply levels



Baxter said it hopes to start communicating production plans within the next two weeks as it continues work to bring the facility back online

“We have moved finished goods from our North Cove site that were not impacted by the storm and are inspecting other finished goods onsite,” a release said. “This inventory will be used to support current allocations in the short term.”

Baxter says several of its global plants have also started increasing production, which should be made available throughout the month of October, to help limit impacts on U.S. supply. The company is also working with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and the Food and Drug Administration to secure a special importation license for the products, officials said.

Baxter’s western North Carolina based plant produces roughly 60% of the sterile IV fluids and peritoneal dialysis solutions used every day in the United States, according to the American Hospital Association.

The AHA, says several its member hospitals are already reporting shortages, and a report by the Associated Press Friday said some hospitals were already making small changes to help stretch current supply levels of IV fluids.

Changes include giving some patients water or Gatorade to keep them hydrated rather than starting an IV, the AP reported. Some hospitals may also start rescheduling elective surgeries to conserve IV fluids, Mike Ganio, who studies drug shortages at the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, also told the AP.

To help combat shortages, the AHA is asking President Joe Biden and his administration "to take immediate actions to increase the supply of IV solutions for the nation’s hospitals, health systems and other health care providers that are already struggling to provide care."

Baxter said it is actively working to restore production capabilities at the plant.

“We have not identified any structural damage to the facility to date, and we anticipate engineering certification within the next two weeks,” Baxter said. Power has also been restored to the plant and the primary water source used in manufacturing is intact.

A temporary “rock bridge” is also allowing supplies to be transported to and from the site, officials say. A second bridge is expected to be installed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation soon.

Baxter said it hopes to start communicating anticipated production plans within the next two weeks.