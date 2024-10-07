ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many communities rely on access to pharmacies for health care services, especially in low-income areas where vulnerable populations depend on nearby stores for their medication and other needs.

Unfortunately, residents of Rochester's Bull's Head neighborhood, considered a food desert, are bracing for the permanent closure of their local Walgreens on Nov. 12. It could leave them without access to many services.

People living in the area are already expressing concern. Kristal Padgett, a long-time resident, emphasized the lack of nearby alternatives.

"I don't think there is a pharmacy within walking distance from here," she said.

Janice Patton, another resident, echoed the sentiment.

"Where am I going to get my medicine from?" she asked.

Josie McClary, president of the 19th Ward Community Association, stressed the importance this store has for the neighborhood, not only as a pharmacy but as a vital convenience store.

"The Walgreens in this neighborhood is not only a place where people can pick up their prescriptions and medication, but it's also a convenience store," McClary noted.

The nearest Walgreens to the soon-to-close location on West Main Street is approximately two miles away, a distance that could be challenging for residents who don't have access to a vehicle. This closure marks the second pharmacy to be shut down in the area in just two years, compounding the community’s difficulties.

"It really is devastating to this community," McClary added.

In a statement, Walgreens explained the decision, citing financial reasons:

"We are making substantial changes to our store footprint, closing stores based on profitability, including this store in Rochester, which is not able to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing and supply needs."

Residents like Patton and Padgett are finding it hard to accept the decision.

"This is so convenient right here for everybody in this community. And to take this away is not right," Patton added.

Padgett, who has lived near the store for seven years, shared how the closure would affect her family.

"I flew all the time. I have my medicine there whenever I have some doctor visits; my kid's meds are there. It’s going to be a huge inconvenience," Padgett said.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope. Rochester Regional Health has announced that it will accommodate Walgreens customers at its St. Mary’s campus pharmacy.

"How great is that? A true anchor of this Bull's Head neighborhood, they stood up and they came forth," McClary said, praising the health care provider’s willingness to step in.

Despite these efforts, Mayor Malik Evans also urged Walgreens to reconsider its decision and stay, emphasizing the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Bull's Head area. Walgreens, however, declined, and the store will officially close its doors on Nov. 12.