CLEVELAND — The Guardians played their second game of the American League Divisional Series on Monday afternoon. The game brought increased business for restaurants near the ballpark.

Harry Buffalo is one of those restaurants and bartender Dominique Nelson explained what they see on a Guardians’ big game day.

“City is going to come out, show support and with Detroit being close, I’m guessing there’s going to be a lot of Detroit fans here too,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the restaurant had a good turnout for Saturday’s game and expected a similar turnout for Monday’s game.

“Monday everyone’s in the office, tired, want to go home right after work. But this is going to be good. Like I said, everyone comes out for sporting events,” Nelson said.

Another restaurant that neighbors the ballpark is Barrio. Barrio general manager, Jacob Harb, said they see a rush of people before, during and after a game.

“There will be everyone that just wants to hangout inside for the game, that’s why we did a lot of the updating that we did to add in a bunch of the massive tv’s that we have now…and then we’ll definitely see a huge pop after the game as well,” Harb said.

The rush of the people that head downtown for a game is nothing new, Harb explained Cleveland fans always come out to support their teams.

“Everyone knows that Cleveland is a huge sports town. There’s no hiding that. Anytime that any of our teams make the playoffs, it’s huge for us because the Cleveland faithful are always going to show out,” Harb said.