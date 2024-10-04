During a campaign stop with firefighters in Detroit Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris praised their “extraordinary” work and the union that represents them, using worker rights as the starting point for a speech about her economic plan if elected.

“I am so thankful to you and for the union that supports you and your right to all that you deserve in terms of the wages and the benefits that you so rightly have earned,” Harris told the crowd at Redford Township Fire Department, where a banner reading “A New Way Forward” hung above a fire truck.

Harris was speaking to members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and United Auto Workers — unions that endorsed her within days of taking over the Democratic presidential campaign from President Biden in July.

“When unions are strong, America is strong. And our unions have always fought to make our nation more equal, more fair and more free,” she said one day after the Biden administration helped negotiate a tentative agreement with striking dockworkers to reopen the nation’s East Coast ports.

It also comes as the U.S. Labor Department released a surprisingly upbeat jobs report for September and a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.1%.

Speaking in a key battleground state, Harris trumpeted a statistic she often brings up at campaign rallies — the Biden administration’s creation of 730,000 new manufacturing jobs over the past three-and-a-half years — and added some Michigan specifics. She said 20 new auto plants had been announced during her term as Vice President and that 500,000 new small businesses had applied to open in the state.

“When I am president, I plan to build on that progress and that success,” she said, before outlining many of the points in the economic plan she released last week.

That plan includes an increase in the small business startup tax deduction from $5,000 to $50,000, working with the private sector to build 3 million new homes by 2028 and providing first-time home buyers with $25,000 in down payment assistance.

She acknowledged living costs need to be lower and reiterated her plan to lower prices on everything from health care to groceries by taking on corporate price gouging. She also pledged to cut taxes for 100 million middle-class Americans and offer a $6,000 child tax credit.

“I will always put the middle class and working families first,” Harris said. “I come from the middle class, and I will never forget where I come from.”

Drawing a contrast with former President Donald Trump and repeating her oft-used lines about the gifts and wealth transfers he received from his father and his publicized multiple flirtations with bankruptcy, she said, “In this election, in 32 days, everything we have fought for is on the line.”