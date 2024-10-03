ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Washing windows on high-rise buildings has always been a risky job, but Jamie Shaw, founder of DroneOps Solutions of America, has found a safer solution — drones. By using drones for exterior cleaning, Shaw is reducing the risks and making the process more efficient.

“It’s power washing and exterior facade cleaning with drones — can it get any cooler than that?" Shaw said.

Shaw's custom drones, weighing around 35 pounds and powered by two batteries, eliminate the need for ladders and scaffolding. This means workers are no longer suspended by ropes, one of the most dangerous aspects of traditional window cleaning.

“A window cleaner once repelled down a rope ... he got stuck, and the fire department had to rescue him. It’s dangerous work," Shaw added.

Some high-rise buildings have permanent window-washing rigs, but these can also malfunction. For example, one rig failed in downtown Rochester, leaving a worker stranded. Shaw’s drones clean approximately 750 square feet per hour and use filtered water for rinsing.

Beyond just enhancing safety, Shaw is also creating opportunities for local students to get involved in this new technology. Students from the University of Rochester are working with Shaw to help expand the business.

"I was Jamie’s first real employee here, and now I’ve got my friends involved. Together, we’re trying to expand this across the country, maybe even globally," said Guruansh Kohli, a University of Rochester student.

U of R students Gavin James-Dues and Nate Mills also work with Shaw. These students aren’t just working for Shaw, they’re helping shape the future of the industry. Shaw is offering franchise opportunities, allowing students to graduate with a college degree and the potential to own a business in this growing field.

“They’re going to graduate and be business owners in the latest franchise going across the country — how cool is that?" Shaw expressed.

With no limits in sight, Shaw’s drone technology is reshaping the future of high-rise window cleaning, one flight at a time.