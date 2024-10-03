LEXINGTON, Ky. — A record-breaking September yearling sale at Keeneland is bringing more global attention to Kentucky’s equine industry. Over the two-week period, more than 3,000 horses were sold for a total of nearly $412 million.

Kentucky is the largest seller of thoroughbred horses at public auction in the country. A strong sales market affects everyone, including breeders, sellers, feed stores and veterinarians.

“At any one time, you’ve got hundreds of horses on the grounds at the same time, and there’s a lot of care that goes into those horses,” said Bart Barber, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital ambulatory veterinarian.

Barber and a team of Rood & Riddle veterinarians are among the many animal specialists on the ground at Keeneland for two weeks during their September yearling sale.

Barber began his career at Rood & Riddle in 1998 as an intern.

“We have one of the leading surgery referrals right here at Rood and Riddle,” Barber said. “A lot of those horses, even when they go away and they’re under the primary care of another veterinarian, will be referred back here if they have surgical needs.”

At Keeneland’s September yearling auction, buyers represented 31 different countries and every state, with total sales of nearly $412 million, with an average price of $150,548,

“The September sale is basically the equivalent of the NFL draft for thoroughbred racing,” said Tony Lacy, Keeneland vice president of sales. “It’s where a lot of big players come to restock to try and find their next champion.”

Lacy said income from the sales helps subsidize race purses and maintain Keeneland’s racetrack, including a multi-million-dollar paddock project. It also gets reinvested locally, with 90% of the horses for sale being bred in central Kentucky.

“The revenue that flows through is also reinvested in this industry by the breeders,” Lacy said. “They’re heavily supportive of the farmers, the feed mills and local hardware stores that employ many people.”

The University of Kentucky AG Equine Study and Kentucky Equine Education Project said the industry has a $6.5 billion impact, with $115 million in tax revenues alone. A sales total of $2.1 billon and the industry accounts for at least 60,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said since 2022, the legislature has come together in a bipartisan manner to pass bills supporting one of Kentucky’s signature industries.

“We’re not only [maintaining] our position as horse capital of the world but also growing it,” Thayer said. “Year over year, we’re seeing more jobs, more people in Kentucky moving here to take advantage of the positive business environment.”

For Barber, it’s making sure horses are in good health and show well for the buyers.

“There’s a huge demand for Kentucky horses all over the world, and we have a great reputation for breeding the best horses,” Barber said.

In an economic impact study by the University of Louisville's Departments of Equine Administration and Economics, Keeneland generates $1.16 billion to the Lexington metro through its annual sales in Septemeber, November, January and April.