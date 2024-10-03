SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is trying to assuage customers’ concerns about product shortages as dockworkers began striking Tuesday at ports from Maine to Texas.

The beloved San Antonio-based grocery chain said its team has been working with suppliers for weeks as the strike was looming.

“At H-E-B, we regularly prepare for potential supply chain situations. We do not anticipate any customer impact from the port strike at this time,” an H-E-B statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, said.

“Our stores are receiving shipments and are in a strong position that allows our Partners to continue to restock shelves throughout the day,” the statement reads.

Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association went on strike early Tuesday morning after their union’s contract with the ports expired at midnight. The union is requesting better wages and protections against automation.

Some grocery stores across the country have seen long lines as people are panic buying items like toilet paper. One X user posted a photo of their local Walmart in Virginia being almost completely cleared out of paper products.

It should be noted that the strike will have next to no impact on the toilet paper supply chain. Over 90% of toilet paper is made in the U.S. and the rest comes from Canada and Mexico, meaning it’s pretty much entirely shipped via trucks or trains, a CNN report emphasized.

A shortage to come immediately from the strike would be bananas because it is a perishable item that is almost entirely imported by the U.S. through its ports.