Texas staple Buc-ee’s may be No. 1 in the hearts of hungry, road-tripping Texans, but it only managed No. 3 in a new study that looks at convenience store satisfaction.

Before you smash your bag of Beaver Nuggets in a fit of anger, know that the race was tight.

Wawa came out on top in the American Customer Satisfaction Convenience Store Study 2024. That was followed by QuikTrip. Murphy USA came in fourth.

The study’s authors had some nice things to say about Buc-ee’s, noting it “has a reputation for a wide variety of on-the-go food options.”

“Convenience stores are no longer just a quick stop for gas and snacks — they are becoming serious competitors in the food service industry,” said Forrest Morgeson, associate professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at the ACSI. “The top-performing convenience store brands are now on par with fast food chains in terms of food quality and variety, offering customers a wide range of fresh, gourmet options.”

The study’s authors said popularity is largely determined by region. The study was based on 5,710 completed surveys. Customers were chosen randomly and contacted by email between March and September.

Wawa, which operates along the East Coast, scored an industry-leading 82 out of a possible 100 points. That was followed by QuikTrip’s 81 points and 80 points for Buc-ee’s.

Wawa was singled out for its hoagies and QuikTrip for its QT Kitchens, which it’s installing across the chain.

Nearly all the chains surveyed had a score exceeding the industry average, which is 76. The nation’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, received a satisfaction score of 75.

Buc-ee’s exceeded the fast-food industry’s average score (84) for cooked food quality and food variety (80).