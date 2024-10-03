LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amazon announced it is hiring for 3,000 positions in Kentucky with the holiday shopping season rapidly approaching.

The e-commerce company is adding 250,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs across the U.S. for the retail industry's busiest time of the year. Jobs offer competitive pay and flexible schedules, and seasonal roles also come with the potential to transition into full-time employment after the holidays, Amazon said.

Amazon has created more than 22,000 jobs across the commonwealth, serving cities and communities of all sizes, while having invested $43 billion in the state since 2010. The company recently announced its largest-ever wage increase for hourly associates; front-line team members will be soon be getting an additional $1.50 per hour starting this month, Amazon said, bringing their average base wage to more than $22 per hour.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations, and we're excited to welcome new members to the team," said Karthik Bagavathi Pandian, Amazon Air Hub general manager. "On top of Amazon Air Hub's starting wage of $22.50 — up to $25 depending on their shift — and industry-leading benefits on day one, we're proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment where employees can grow their careers."

Those interested in applying should text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts or go to amazon.com/localjobs.

All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour and have access to benefits such as health care coverage from their first day of employment. Approximately one-third of seasonal employees stay on year after year while seasonal employees who stay with the company can see an average pay increase of 15% over their first three years.