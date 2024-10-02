ORLANDO, Fla. — The launch of nearly 200 missiles from Iran to Israel is sure to escalate the already violent war in the Middle East, according to experts. Two Florida political professors weigh in on a war that’s expanded from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon, and now Iran. The conflict is being felt in the U.S. as well, with the stakes already pretty high for the upcoming election.

What You Need To Know Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel



Biden administration remains supportive of Israel, warns of severe consequences prior to the missile attack



Political experts believe the escalation of violence in the Middle East will have great impacts on the United States and even the upcoming election



There are just 33 days left before the election, in which the conflict in the Middle East remains a major concern for voters

The wars between Ukraine and Russia, and in the Middle East are hot button topics among voters, and experts say they believe this most recent attack on Israel is going to play a role in the upcoming election.

President Joe Biden says his administration is “fully supportive” of Israel and is working on what the appropriate response to Iran should be.

Spectrum News spoke with two professors with experience in politics and international relations. Professor Eric Lob from Florida International University said prior to the missiles being launched at Israel on Tuesday, it was believed that Iran would remain hands-off in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and Israel and Hamas. Both Hezbollah and Hamas — designated foreign terrorist organizations — are close allies backed by Iran.

“I think the American public has the right to be concerned about all of these conflicts that are happening, and the U.S.’s role in these conflicts; and whether there’s an end game or a light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon,” said Lob.

Lob says now that Iran has launched the missile attack, he believes this issue has the potential to continue escalating, leaving people to wonder what stance the United States will take on the conflict.

“This is a dramatic escalation of violence in the Middle East, and for a situation that was already pretty volatile. It’s gotten even worse,” said University of Central Florida Professor Aubrey Jewett.

Experts believe how the U.S. responds to the potential for further conflict, and the position from both presidential candidates on the issue, is a huge point of interest for American voters. One that Jewett believes voters will consider before choosing the next administration.