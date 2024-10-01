Spectrum News will simulcast the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate live Tuesday night from Philadelphia and stream the first in-person faceoff between the two running mates: Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

CBS is hosting the debate in New York with news anchors Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell as moderators

Spectrum News will broadcast the debate on TV and stream it on its digital platforms

Spectrum's special coverage begins at 8:45 p.m. ET and will include the debate as well as a live special report recapping highlights

What time is the debate?

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Where to watch the debate on Spectum News

Our special coverage begins at 8:45 p.m. ET and will include the debate as well as a live special report recapping highlights with Spectrum’s political anchors and reporters.

Coverage of the presidential debate will air on Spectrum News’ networks and on Spectrum News+, available on the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, and Apple and Roku devices.

Where is the debate?

Vance and Walz will square off at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, marking the first time the two will face off on a wide variety of issues.

Who is moderating the debate?

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan are the moderators for the debate.

What are the rules?

The two campaigns agreed to similar rules to the ones from last month's ABC News debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The microphones for each candidate will be muted unless the candidate is speaking.

Neither candidate will present an opening statement. They will have two minutes to answer the moderators’ questions, two minutes for rebuttals and another minute for clarifications or follow-ups.

Vance will give the final closing statement of the debate — a position he won in a coin toss that also determined the candidates’ stage positions. Walz will appear at the lectern on the right side of viewers’ screens, while Vance will appear on the left.

The candidates will not be allowed to ask each other questions directly. Neither candidate is allowed to bring notes written in advance or props on stage. They are, however, allowed to have a pen, notepad and a bottle of water.

During the two commercial breaks, the candidates are not allowed to interact with campaign staff.

The debate will not have an audience.

How long is the debate?

The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes. Including two commercial breaks, the debate is expected to end at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET.

Is another debate scheduled?

In past years, there is typically only one debate between the vice presidential candidates, and this year's election is no exception.

Harris has been trying to push Trump for another debate, but the Republican candidate has rebuffed her.

The vice president said last month she accepted an invitation from CNN – the network that hosted a June debate between Trump and Joe Biden – to debate Trump on Oct. 23. The former president rejected the offer, saying he believes it's "too late" to hold another debate and arguing that "the voting has started."

Trump and Biden's final debate of the 2020 election cycle took place on Oct. 22. Their first debate didn't happen until Sept. 29.