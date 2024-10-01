AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning in the spring of 2025, Delta Air Lines will launch five new nonstop routes from Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced Monday.

The first service from the capital of Texas will be to Panama City starting on March 9. Flights to Indianapolis and Memphis will launch on May 7, while trips to San Francisco and Tampa will begin June 8.

“Delta’s decision to expand its service in Austin is a testament to our city's thriving economy and vibrant community,” said T.C. Broadnax, Austin city manager. “These five new flights will not only enhance connectivity for our residents and businesses but also contribute to Austin’s reputation as a premiere destination for travel and commerce. We are thrilled to welcome Delta's continued investment in Austin.”

The flights will run once a day, every day of the week. This expansion positions Delta to have the second-largest market share at the Central Texas airport based on daily departing flights.

The Delta Connection carrier SkyWest’s fleet of Embraer 175s will serve the Panama City, Indianapolis and Memphis routes, while the San Francisco and Tampa routes will be on Delta’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

“We’re incredibly excited to join Delta in celebrating these new routes,” said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS CEO. “Delta has been making significant investments to connect Austin and Central Texas with more choices, greater convenience, and enhanced connectivity. They’re a valued airport and community partner and we look forward to supporting their continued growth at AUS.”

American Airlines previously served the Indianapolis, Memphis and Tampa routes before it cut more than 30 routes from Austin over the past year. Now, with the new nonstop additions, Delta will be the only airline offering direct service to Memphis.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been a hot spot for passenger traffic recently. Between January and July this year, Delta flew more than 1.8 million passengers to and from the capital city, a 23.5% increase from last year.

“Delta is continuing to build its presence in Austin with new routes to more business and leisure destinations across the U.S.” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “With 55 peak-day departures planned for Summer 2025, Delta is reaffirming its commitment to Austin, giving our customers even more opportunities to connect to our global network.”