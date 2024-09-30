Dunedin, Fla. — Businesses at the Causeway Plaza in Dunedin still recovering from a tornado last year are now dealing with water damage from Hurricane Helene.
What You Need To Know
- Businesses in Dunedin were recovering from a tornado last year, and are now rebulding again after Hurricane Helene
- The Gym Dunedin was able to open it's doors Monday
- Volunteers and members pitched in to help
When the hurricane swept up our coastline, it brought with it more than 6 feet of storm surge in some areas. Neighborhoods near the Dunedin Causeway were left flooded, including the plaza.
Despite water entering the building and covering the floors, The Gym Dunedin reopened Monday, thanks to dedicated staff and members who helped clean up over the weekend.
“People who just came to check in, they had their gym stuff on, put their gym bag down and started to work,” said owner Travis Everard. “Really, it was all hands on deck. 100% volunteer, we didn’t even have to ask.”
“We worked until we had either had blisters or we needed breaks,” said personal trainer Kim Collins. “We worked hard because we know this place is like our second home.”
Along with The Gym Dunedin, Madison Avenue Pizza and Benedict’s Restaurant have also reopened. The Causeway Plaza is located at 2616 Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin.