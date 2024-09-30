OHIO — Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on Jan.1, 2025 to $10.70 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.35 per hour for tipped employees. The raise is for employees working at businesses with over $394,000 in gross receipts.
Currently, the minimum wage for 2024 is $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees working at businesses with over $385,000 in gross receipts.
The annual change results from the Constitutional Amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006, which specifies that the minimum wage be raised each January in alignment with the inflation rate.
Employees at smaller businesses with annual gross receipts of $394,000 or less, as well as 14 and 15-year-olds, will continue to earn the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, this rate is tied with the federal minimum wage and modifications would need to be approved by Congress.