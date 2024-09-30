LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip is introducing the Kwik Charge to some of its Midwest locations, providing a place for electric vehicle drivers to charge their cars.
Kwik Charge will offer direct current fast chargers (DCFCs) and connectors for Combined Charging Standard (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS).
Kwik Trip said rates can vary based on a few different factors at play, but said that “chargers will offer a minimum of 150kW of power per dispenser when four vehicles are plugged in or up to 400kW of power for a single vehicle.”
“At Kwik Trip our goal is to take care of all our guests. We are pleased to offer the Kwik Charge program to our guests who drive EVs. They will not only be able to charge their vehicle but can take advantage of all our quality offerings inside our stores,” Scott Zietlow, CEO and president of Kwik Trip said.
Kwik Trip said drivers can see charger availability, pricing and charger locations on a standalone mobile app.
Kwik Charge will be available 24/7.
Kwik Trip has more than 880 locations, but has yet to confirm which of those locations will offer Kwik Charge or when the program will launch.
Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip is family-owned. Drivers can find Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota and Illinois.