Phyllis Stokke, 75, has been playing pool for years and has picked up a few pointers during a class at her local senior center.

"It's been a lot of fun and very therapeutic for me,” said Stokke, the administrative clerk for Amherst Senior Center.

Stokke moved to New York a few years ago, after 45 years in Minnesota, with a background in accounting and decided she wanted to get out and pocket a little extra cash. So she took the initiative and got a part-time job as an administrative clerk at the center.

"I'm not afraid to take the first step, and I think that's a problem for a lot of people,” said Stokke

A recent statewide community assessment showed 24% of older adults surveyed said employment options is a concern, as many face age discrimination and feel less valued.

"That's a huge stigma. I think older adults become invisible as far as the workforce is concerned and perhaps not accepted,” said Stokke.

"They'll come to me and say 'I know I'm older. I want to get back to work, but because I'm older, I don't know if they'll want me,'” said John Jones, social caseworker at Amherst Senior Center.

Jones is one of two people who helps older adults look for work to either supplement their income or to combat social isolation by getting involved in their community.

"One of the advantages of being an older adult is they've been around the block. I think it's important we value our seniors, you know, especially in the workforce. Those who have had experiences have a wealth of knowledge,” said Jones.

Jones provides services to senior job seekers, like Phyllis, with resume writing and counseling, as well as posting updates on the employment board outside his office.

He also supports a new online resource guide, complete with job openings.

"To have one place, a one-stop shop, so to speak, is very important,” said Jones.

That guide is a joint effort between the state Labor Department and Office for the Aging.

"Part of its education, both to older adults, that there are resources there to help. And this website has a lot of them in a lot of different categories, but it's also engaging businesses on the value of hiring an older adult,” said Greg Olsen, director of the New York state Office for the Aging.

Stokke encourages other older adults to take a shot at something new.

"I don't want them to sit in their apartments all day long. I like being around people. I believe that's why I've been put here, is to help people. And that's what I want to do,” said Stokke.

The state's online resource guide for older adults looking for employment can be found here.