Two years ago this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035. All sales or leases of new light-duty passenger vehicles in New York must be zero emissions by 2035.

Since then, there continues to be debate on the practicality of zero-emission vehicles.

National Drive Electric Week, recognized this week, showcases all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles and more. In-person or online events are being held to learn from owners who have done so.

“This is a great opportunity for people who don’t own an EV to rent an EV. Take a weekend trip or take a week long trip and try it out," says Mark Gruba of AAA.

Events will be held this week in New York cities and towns like Binghamton, Rochester, Schenectady and Lewiston.