WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester restaurant is reopening under a new name, offering African cuisine.

Tembo Grill held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Its owners moved to the Worcester area from Kenya about 10 years ago.

They want to offer a taste of home to the community.

"You can expect great food you can expect home-cooked meals as well as a connection with a part of our community that we want to share amongst the people of Worcester,” said co-owner Isaac Gitau. "There is a huge Kenyan diaspora here and we think it would just be great if everybody can try out our food and see a part of our culture and what we do back home."

The West Boylston Street restaurant first opened as Acacia Grill during the pandemic and have since renamed and reopened as Tembo.

They also offer catering services.