Spectrum will be holding an onsite interview event to hire customer service representatives at its Amherst Mobile Call Center next week.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the Spectrum Amherst Mobile Call Center at 3920 Main Street (on the corner of Eggert Road and Main Street, near UB South).
There, applicants will have the opportunity to speak with team leaders.
Applicants are encouraged to complete the online application and assessment before arriving.
To learn more and/or apply, click here.