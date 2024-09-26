TAMPA, Fla. — Publix says it will not open over 25 stores along Florida's coast Thursday as Hurricane Helene approaches the area.

Below is a list of impacted stores. All are currently set to reopen on Friday.

Hillsborough County

  • Publix on Bayshore - 243 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa
  • Paradise Shoppes of Apollo Beach - 6434 N US Highway 41, Apollo Beach
  • Publix at Southshore Village - 5052 N Highway 41, Apollo Beach

Pinellas County

  • Crystal Beach Plaza - 2886 Alternate US 19, Palm Harbor
  • Caladesi Shopping Center - 902 Curlew Rd, Dunedin
  • Tarpon Mall - 40932 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs
  • Oakhurst Plaza - 9201 Oakhurst Rd, Seminole
  • Madeira Shopping Center - 674 150th Ave, Madeira Beach
  • Harbor Oaks Shopping Center - 619 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater
  • Belleair Bluffs - 2770 W Bay Dr., Belleair Bluffs
  • Clearwater Plaza - 1295 S Missouri Ave., Clearwater
  • Indian Rocks Shopping Center - 12022 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo
  • Island Village Shopping Center - 200 Island Way, Clearwater
  • Walsingham Commons - 13031 Walsingham Rd., Largo
  • Dolphin Village Shopping Center - 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach
  • Publix on Treasure Island - 111 104th Ave., Treasure Island
  • Seville Square - 3030 54th Ave. S., Saint Petersburg
  • Publix at South Pasadena - 1075 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena
  • Bay Pointe Plaza - 5295 34th St. S., Saint Petersburg

Pasco County

  • Fairway Oaks Plaza - 13752 Little Rd, Hudson
  • Tower Oaks Terrace - 12101 Little Rd, Hudson
  • Holiday Centre - 4701 Sunray Dr., Holiday
  • Regency Crossings - 7037 Ridge Rd., Port Richey
  • Southgate Shopping Center - 5127 US Highway 19, New Port Richey

Hernando County

  • Lakewood Plaza - 4365 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
  • The Shoppes at Glen Lakes - 9595 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee
  • Hernando West Plaza - 1400 Pinehurst Dr, Spring Hill

Manatee County

  • Publix at Palmetto - 1101 8th Ave. W., Palmetto
  • Publix at Holmes Beach - 3900 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach

Residents can check the current status of their store by visiting Publix's store locator.