TAMPA, Fla. — Publix says it will not open over 25 stores along Florida's coast Thursday as Hurricane Helene approaches the area.

Below is a list of impacted stores. All are currently set to reopen on Friday.

Hillsborough County

Publix on Bayshore - 243 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa

Paradise Shoppes of Apollo Beach - 6434 N US Highway 41, Apollo Beach

Publix at Southshore Village - 5052 N Highway 41, Apollo Beach

Pinellas County

Crystal Beach Plaza - 2886 Alternate US 19, Palm Harbor

Caladesi Shopping Center - 902 Curlew Rd, Dunedin

Tarpon Mall - 40932 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs

Oakhurst Plaza - 9201 Oakhurst Rd, Seminole

Madeira Shopping Center - 674 150th Ave, Madeira Beach

Harbor Oaks Shopping Center - 619 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater

Belleair Bluffs - 2770 W Bay Dr., Belleair Bluffs

Clearwater Plaza - 1295 S Missouri Ave., Clearwater

Indian Rocks Shopping Center - 12022 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo

Island Village Shopping Center - 200 Island Way, Clearwater

Walsingham Commons - 13031 Walsingham Rd., Largo

Dolphin Village Shopping Center - 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach

Publix on Treasure Island - 111 104th Ave., Treasure Island

Seville Square - 3030 54th Ave. S., Saint Petersburg

Publix at South Pasadena - 1075 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena

Bay Pointe Plaza - 5295 34th St. S., Saint Petersburg

Pasco County

Fairway Oaks Plaza - 13752 Little Rd, Hudson

Tower Oaks Terrace - 12101 Little Rd, Hudson

Holiday Centre - 4701 Sunray Dr., Holiday

Regency Crossings - 7037 Ridge Rd., Port Richey

Southgate Shopping Center - 5127 US Highway 19, New Port Richey

Hernando County

Lakewood Plaza - 4365 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

The Shoppes at Glen Lakes - 9595 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee

Hernando West Plaza - 1400 Pinehurst Dr, Spring Hill

Manatee County

Publix at Palmetto - 1101 8th Ave. W., Palmetto

Publix at Holmes Beach - 3900 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach

Residents can check the current status of their store by visiting Publix's store locator.