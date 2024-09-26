ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An innovative program aimed to assist workers and their employers in the International Drive area continues to expand.

The ESOL for Working Adults program, or English for Speakers of Other Languages, in Orange County helps workers learn English while they work and get paid, which helps increase workforce retention.

What You Need To Know About 250 employees at International Drive businesses are learning to speak English as part of the ESOL for Working Adults program



Employees take English classes right at work while getting paid at no cost to them



Businesses cover their wages, and Orange County and the I-Drive CRA provide teachers and lessons from UCF Global and the Orange public schools



The International Drive Community Redevelopment Agency is providing funding for the program

The pilot program was so successful last year that the county has increased funding and added three new businesses this year, with the potential to add many more.

About 250 employees have enrolled in the classes so far, with no limits to the number of classes they can take, International Drive Community Redevelopment Agency representatives said. This year, the program has about $400,000 in funding, enough for many more International Drive-area businesses to join.

Alexandra Serrudo takes immense pride in her work as a member of the housekeeping team at Coco Key Resort and Water Park for the past three years.

“I like the housekeeping,” Serrudo said. “With my job is full, full job every day.”

Originally from Venezuela, she immigrated to the United States in search of better opportunities for her twin daughters. However, one of the biggest challenges she faced is starting her new life without speaking English.

“In my job, it’s English," Serrudo said. "My bosses is only English. It’s really, really hard no speak English.”

She was a teacher in Venezuela and was excited to do some learning herself, which turned out to be difficult until CoCo Key announced it was joining the ESOL for Working Adults program.

“Before, I have school in Orlando Technical College, but my work is difficult to go the school,” Serrudo said. “My bosses say me, 'OK, the school in the hotel now.' For me is really good.”

In this program, employees like Serrudo are able to take English classes right at work while getting paid, all at no cost to them. While their employers cover their wages, Orange County and the I-Drive CRA provide teachers and lessons from UCF Global and Orange County Public Schools. For CoCo Keys General Manager Frank Dolley, it was a no-brainer to join when he heard about the program because about 80% of the hotel's employees speak Spanish as their first language.

“There is so much super excitement, you know, to be able to learn English and then be paid for it and have it be free," Dolley said. "The associates were overwhelmed, which was really important for us, not only in recruiting processes but also in retention and keeping our associates engaged into what we're doing every single day in the hospitality industry.”

Fourteen employees, including Serrudo, just completed their first course, with the second starting in October. The confidence she is gaining because of the English lessons has already helped her earn a promotion to an assistant manager.

“The teacher I love, my bosses I love for their school in the hotel,” Serrudo said. “It’s really good for me.”

She’s excited to take more classes and improve her English.

“Day by day and I need to learn more English practice," Serrudo said. "Practice is important for me.”

The classes are helping her achieve the future she has always wanted, both at work and at home.

“Oh, I feel proud,” Serrudo said.

Other employers who are part of this program include Paramount Hospitality Management, Rosen Hotels and Resorts and the Orange County Convention Center.

The Gaylord Palms Resort and Orlando International Airport are also using similar models of the program but can’t participate in the I-Drive program because they are located outside that area, according to Renuka Sastri, program lead at the International Drive CRA

“It's been a great benefit for employers because it's another employee engagement tool, but also with all the visitors returning at record numbers to the area,” Sastri said. “They're able to provide better guest service. Housekeeping staff, for example, are able to talk with guests as they're walking up and down the hallways. So it's been a win-win for everybody involved, and other employers are catching on and joining in."

Any business owners who would like to join the program can go to its web page for more information and contact Sastri at ESOLPilot@ocfl.net.