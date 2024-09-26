AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin seems to be beating the bad taco allegations one stellar Yelp review at a time after an East Austin food truck was named the Best Taco Spot in Texas.

Cuantos Tacos has amassed 288 Yelp reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, making it Texas’ favorite taco spot.

Located inside the Arbor Food Park on East 12th Street in the East Austin neighborhood, Cuantos serves up Mexico City-style tacos, including suadero, carnitas, cachete, buche, longaniza, as well as quesadillas. It also offers vegetarian options with its tacos de champiñones, or mushrooms.

True tacos lovers know that the quality of a tortilla is just as important as the filling. That’s why the corn tortillas used at Cuantos are made using the nixtamalization process, where the maíz, or corn, is soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution before being ground to produce the masa used to make tortillas. Utilizing this centuries-old process also improves the corn’s nutritional value and gives it “that unique taste you can only find in Mexico,” according to the restaurant’s Yelp description.

The menu is simple and straightforward, with tacos for $2 each and quesadillas for $5. You can also order extras like their frijoles especiales for $3 and cebolla asada for $1.

Cuantos Tacos was established in 2019 after owner Luis "Beto" Robledo was inspired by the tacos he had in Mexico, particularly in Mexico City, and wanted to bring that quality of cuisine back to his hometown of Austin.

Yelp reviewers point out the food truck’s quick service and flavorful tacos. There are picnic tables for those who want to dine in, and the restaurant also offers carryout and delivery.

Cuantos Tacos literally means “how many tacos?” and guests can order the food truck’s staple item individually and name how many they'd like in an order. Since they are Mexico City-style street tacos, each one is on the smaller side (sometimes referred to as “two-bite tacos”) so you’ll want to order at least four to six if you’re hungry.

