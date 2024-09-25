ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Business is booming in Pasco County. One area, in particular, is seeing a substantial amount of growth and resources.

What You Need To Know Pasco County and Zephyrhills is seeing a boom in business as companies are looking to set up their base in the vast, green space



It's through the Ready Sites program which has paved the way for companies to move to Zephyrhills at an affordable rate Brazilian baked goods company Bauducco and, now, MiTek are part of the program- offering plenty of work for residents Showing the city known for its natural spring and water is now expanding its horizons

Zephyrhills has been the hot spot for manufacturing businesses to set up shop. It’s a trend that the city has been preparing for.

“They’re bringing 110 to 120 jobs here to Zephyrhills and Pasco,” said Zephyrhills city attorney Matthew Maggard.

In this vast, green space, Maggard goes for a stroll along what will soon be a crucial part of the city’s future.

“This site is the start of the industrial corridor here in Zephyrhills and it goes all the way around the city’s airport,” said Maggard.

What may look like wide-open land for now will soon become an industrial corridor. Where businesses looking to plant their roots in Zephyrhills can do so, thanks to a new program.

“What ended up attracting them here is the ready sites program," said Maggard. "What that is where the city, the county, and the land owner, Duke Energy, and the Pasco Economic Development Council work together to get these properties shovel ready and market them as industrial property to businesses all over the world.”

The Ready Sites program has paved the way for companies to move to Zephyrhills at an affordable rate, such as Brazilian baked goods company Bauducco and, now, MiTek. Offering plenty of work for residents.

“I think we have a very strong workforce, not just Zephyrhills but east Pasco," says Billy Poe, city manager for the City of Zephyrhills. "It’s just a short drive so I think these companies will do great with the workforce that’s here.”

So what is it about the city that’s attracting new businesses? Through the ready sites program, incentives — like tax deductions — are provided for companies to build.

But location, as Poe says, also might have something to do with it.

“We do have a lot of rapid growth that’s occurring, but we are still pretty rural here and they have the space to grow," Poe said. "I think just the location and, again, the accessibility to not just the state but the entire southeast.”

Showing the city known for its natural spring and water is now expanding its horizons.

“We’re on the map with Bauducco, with MiTek, and we’re just excited to see how it continues to grow,” said Poe.

Attracting all sorts to its green acreage.

There is still plenty of land available thru the Ready Sites program. Poe says there is roughly 500 to 600 acres in the industrial corridor.