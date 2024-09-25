GREENVILLE, Wis. — Winter is never really far from the thoughts of Randy Schwake.

He’s one of people who help to clear snow and other precipitation off the runways and other areas at Appleton International Airport.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s 70-some degrees outside and we’re out here thinking about playing with snow,” he said. “Three-hundred-and-sixty-five days a year we’re in the snow. We’re thinking what’s coming or how before we’re going to get snow.”

Schwake and other staff recently brushed up on their snow removal skills in a friendly competition at a Snow Rodeo at the airport.

“Planes don’t take off or land if we’re not out there taking care of the runways,” he said. “The first snowflake that’s hitting the runway, we’re already geared up. In fact, we’re actually geared up probably three days before watching the weather patterns.”

Airport crews are in charge of keeping almost 8 million square feet of runways, aircraft ramps and parking lots clear during the winter. The airport operates 33 pieces of snow removal equipment to get the jobs done.

“For the 20 years I’ve been here, we’ve never closed,” said Airport Director Abe Weber. “We run around the clock, 24/7, 365, with multiple crews to keep snow at bay to keep these runways and the airfield safe and ready to accept or ready for aircraft to take off.”

Crews undergo annual training, but this event is designed to offer a practical refresher for this vital skill.

“All the movements on the airfield are very much choreographed,” Weber said. “We have to be talking with air traffic control. We have to be mindful of where aircraft are on the ground as well as in the air. It’s really important for us to practice on days like today.”

Winter may still be months away, but plowing crews at the airport are beginning the process of getting ready to keep it open for flights.

“It’s neat to see the planes coming in and out and knowing that our customers on a bad snow day that they’re not stranded somewhere else,” Schwake said. “We stay open 24/7.”